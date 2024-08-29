Woman allegedly tried to grab ICA officer’s revolver at Woodlands Checkpoint

The woman was referred to the ICA duty office for secondary checks and she later tried to reach for an officer’s revolver during an interview.

A woman accused of trying to grab an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer’s service revolver at the Woodlands Checkpoint was charged on Aug 29 with attempting to be in possession of the weapon.

Chinese national Xu Ting, 34, allegedly committed the offence under the Arms Offences Act shortly before 3.45pm on Aug 27.

Preliminary investigations showed that she had arrived at the checkpoint after she was denied entry into Malaysia.

Singapore police said in a statement on Aug 28 that she was referred to the ICA duty office for secondary checks, and she later tried to reach for the female officer’s revolver during an interview.

Court documents stated that the weapon was secured on a holster attached to the officer’s utility belt at the time.

Xi was arrested soon after and ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental for an examination on Aug 29.

Her case has been adjourned to Sept 12.

Those convicted of the offence can be jailed for between five and 10 years, and receive at least six strokes on the cane. Women, however, are exempted from caning.