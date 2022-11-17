Woman alleges dry cleaning outlet damaged $1,000 LV shawl; store offers woman $35 compensation

We've all done it – put something in the wash only to end up shrinking or staining it.

But when one woman decided to have a professional dry cleaning service handle a $1,000 Louis Vuitton shawl that belonged to her boss, she was shocked when the item returned ruined.

Posting on Facebook, Joyce Ang said she sent the shawl in for cleaning at Mr Jeff, a dry cleaning store at IMM, on Oct 17.

When she collected it on Oct 28, she alleged that the shawl returned with several loose threads and unsightly lines that ruined the design.

Ang also claimed that the staff did not inform her of the damages.

"This matter has not (been resolved). The manager of this outlet (claimed the damages were) a sign of wear and tear," she said, adding that they were willing to compensate her only $35.

"If this was wear and tear, we ourselves would have (known) when we (sent) it in.”

She also said that even though a staff member tried to fix the shawl, it was not reinstated to its original condition.

"It is a terrible dry cleaning service," she said at the end of her post.

We wonder if her boss is upset too.