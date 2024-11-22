Woman and boy, 8, taken to hospital in accident near Checkpoint

A video of the scene shows a red car and two white MPVs on a two-lane road, with debris scattered around them.

Two people were taken to National University Hospital after an accident near the Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 22.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along the BKE towards the checkpoint at about 12.05am.

A 36-year-old female driver and her passenger, an eight-year-old boy, were conscious when taken to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A boy is seen sitting on the side of the road next to the red car, with what looks like blood on the surrounding road surface. Motorcycles are seen manoeuvring between the damaged vehicles.