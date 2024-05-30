 Woman arrested for stealing $1,000 worth of items from supermarket, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman arrested for stealing $1,000 worth of items from supermarket

Among the stolen items were tins of baby formula.PHOTO: SPF
May 30, 2024 08:55 am

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on May 28 after walking out of a supermarket at Kim Keat Avenue with a trolley filled with $1,000 worth of goods.

The store manager of the supermarket called the police at about 11.30am after spotting the woman putting things into the shopping trolley and walking out without paying.

Her suspicious behaviour roused the suspicions of the store manager, who then viewed the closed-circuit television footage and detained the woman after she was caught on CCTV filling the trolley and several bags with about 50 items and walking out the door.

The woman, who is believed to be involved in several shop theft cases in the area, had taken items such as baby formula, laundry pods, fresh and canned food, and bottled sauces.

If found guilty of theft in dwelling, the woman can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

The police remind retailers to ensure a good line of sight for displays, place expensive merchandise in locked showcases or at prominent locations and install CCTV.

Kang Pue Hua, 75, deceived the bank into believing that she was the sole operator of her account with it.
Singapore

Woman gets $259k in bank account opened for 'online boyfriend'

