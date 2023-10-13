Woman caught on video arguing with police charged with using abusive language on public servant

Han Feizi was at Singapore General Hospital to treat her injured foot and was allegedly shouting and being a public nuisance.

A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was on Friday handed six charges, including one count of being a public nuisance.

Han Feizi, 29, a Chinese national, was also handed two charges of using abusive language against a public servant.

Another two counts of assaulting or using criminal force on a security officer and one charge of intentionally causing harassment on Oct 3 under the Private Security Industry Act were handed to her following a separate incident at The Sail at Marina Bay, a condominium in Marina Boulevard.

Han appeared in court via video link at around 9.40am, wearing a black shirt. She told the court she intends to plead guilty and apologised for her actions.

Addressing the incident at SGH, the police said on Thursday that they received a call for assistance regarding a verbally abusive patient at the hospital on Tuesday at around 2.35am.

Han was at SGH’s accident and emergency department to treat her injured foot and was allegedly shouting and being a public nuisance.

She had purportedly verbally abused a nurse before the police arrived.

When two investigation officers (IOs) interviewed Han at around 3.15am, she was uncooperative and refused to provide her statement. The police said she allegedly used vulgarities in Mandarin against one of the IOs.

Han recorded segments of her interaction with the officers, which went viral on social media after she posted the 11-minute-long video on Chinese social media platform Douyin on Tuesday.

It was shared multiple times on TikTok and Facebook.

In relation to her charges under the Private Security Industry Act, the police said that on Oct 3, Han was allegedly drunk and was escorted by The Sail at Marina Bay’s security team to her unit.

She allegedly pushed one of the security officers on his shoulder, verbally abused him, and pulled his tie.

The police noted on Thursday that they believe Han could have contravened the conditions of her work permit. This matter will be referred to the Ministry of Manpower.

The police said: “We take a stern view of abusive behaviour against public servants and public service workers who are carrying out their public duties, and firm action will be taken to deal with such offenders in accordance with the law.”

If convicted of using abusive language against a public service worker or public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Her case will next be heard on Oct 25.