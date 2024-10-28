Woman claims plumber ghosted her after botched $305 repair

A woman paid $305 for a tap repair service, only to find it leaking again within a week.

She paid $305 to fix her house’s leaking faucet, only to find it leaking again within a week.

When she reached out to the repair company for assistance, they refused to help, citing the lack of a receipt and blocked her.

The woman vented her frustration on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page under the username Shar Hepburn.

In her post, she explained she urgently trawled for plumbing service on Oct 7 after discovering a leak at her mother’s home.

When the plumber arrived, he claimed the kitchen tap required a full replacement. Heeding his advice, Ms Hepburn paid $305 for it.

Less than a week later, the tap began leaking again and the area around the kitchen sink was flooded.

“The plumber said he had ensured everything was checked thoroughly and issued an invoice afterwards,” she said. “I handed it to my mother, who placed it on the table, but we couldn’t find it anymore.”

When the leak happened again, Ms Hepburn contacted the plumbing company. Despite providing the bank transaction, her address, and the repair date and time, the company still refused to help without proof of a given invoice.

"The company refused to help as they claim they are unable to identify which of their 15 repairmen fixed my tap without the invoice," she said.

Ms Hepburn explained in the post that after her repeated attempts to contact the company, they blocked her number.

She has since filed a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and intends to pursue legal action against the company.

Dismayed with the company’s handling of the situation, she added: “If an unemployed elderly person faced this, they would be scammed a huge sum.”

Ms Hepburn shared that she has since sought another plumber to fix the kitchen tap and found one who charged her only $30.