Woman demands refund for puppy with kneecap issue

A 35-year-old woman who bought a puppy from Wellfond Pets in Upper Thomson for $3,688 claimed she was told that the morkie puppy has luxating patella only after she paid for it.

Patellar luxation occurs when the kneecap slides or pops out of place when the knee flexes. This condition is common in small-breed dogs such as Yorkshire terriers and chihuahuas.

A morkie is a cross between a maltese and Yorkshire terrier.

A dog experiencing a popped kneecap would hobble on three legs for a few steps before the kneecap corrects itself.

"My friend bought the same breed and her puppy's patellar luxation caused her puppy to eventually have trouble standing. She spent about $10,000 on the puppy's treatment," the woman told Shin Min Daily News.

She called the pet shop to ask for the puppy to be replaced or her money to be refunded. However, the seller said the puppy's situation was already explained to the buyer's son, who is 10 years old.

After many negotiations, the shop made a full refund to the woman in early-February for the returned puppy that she bought on Jan 13.

"This kind of practice by pet stores is unfair to buyers. They should make it clear to buyers from the beginning and let buyers decide whether they are willing to take the risk of potentially paying huge medical bills," the woman said.

A Wellfond Pets representative told Shin Min: "We have always disclosed all relevant conditions. We wish to highlight the importance of responsible pet ownership. We strongly encourage pet owners to conduct thorough research before making a life-long commitment of bringing a puppy into their lives."