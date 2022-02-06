 Woman dies in suspected drowning at Keppel Club swimming pool, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman dies in suspected drowning at Keppel Club swimming pool

Woman dies in suspected drowning at Keppel Club swimming pool
The authorities were alerted to the case of suspected drowning around 7.50pm on Feb 5, 2022.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
David Sun
Feb 06, 2022 08:13 am

A woman died after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool at Keppel Club on Saturday (Feb 5).

The authorities were alerted to the case of suspected drowning around 7.50pm.

The 52-year-old woman was taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident happened at 10 Bukit Chermin Road, the address of Keppel Club.

Keppel Club is one of Singapore's oldest country clubs and has a swimming pool that is open daily from 7am to 9pm.

It also has a smaller children’s pool next to it. Both pools are located at the edge of the club, overlooking the sea.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
21-year-old man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal
Death of girl, 5, who drowned in condo pool ruled a tragic misadventure

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

DROWNINGSCOUNTRY CLUBSpolice