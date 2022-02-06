Woman dies in suspected drowning at Keppel Club swimming pool

The authorities were alerted to the case of suspected drowning around 7.50pm on Feb 5, 2022.

A woman died after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool at Keppel Club on Saturday (Feb 5).

The authorities were alerted to the case of suspected drowning around 7.50pm.

The 52-year-old woman was taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident happened at 10 Bukit Chermin Road, the address of Keppel Club.

Keppel Club is one of Singapore's oldest country clubs and has a swimming pool that is open daily from 7am to 9pm.

It also has a smaller children’s pool next to it. Both pools are located at the edge of the club, overlooking the sea.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.