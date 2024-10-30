Oct 31 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,700m)

(2) CITY LIGHTS is probably the most consistent and she could at last be rewarded with a victory.

(3) PASS THE BATON has improved of late and can contest the finish.

(5) GLORIA MUNDI and (6) REGINA MARIS are both capable and are also possible winners.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(13) SHESAROCKET makes her debut for a combination that have a fair share of winners.

(14) TOUCH OF HEAVEN is a Potala Palace newcomer that looks likely to shine on debut.

(10) FLYING SOLO is another filly that could do well on debut.

(7) MILO’S MILLIONAIRE returns from a break but looks the pick of those that have run before.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(12) QUASIKAT showed good pace on debut and can go one better this time returning from a break.

(9) BOURBON RESERVE showed promise on debut. He has been gelded and returns from a break but should make a bold bid.

(11) JOHN BUNYAN makes his debut for a trainer who knows what is needed from newcomers to win first time out.

(10) ESPINOZA was not beaten far in two starts and can contest.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(1) CLEAR THE PATH has improved with each start and can go one better.

(4) DYLAN’S CHAMP needed his last run and should fight it out.

(5) ROBERT BROWNING lacked a strong finish last time round but is capable of contesting the finish.

(9) MEGAHIT was not disgraced on debut. He should improve and could be a threat.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(8) KING OF VENUS ran well returning from a break and could do even better.

(2) WHAT A TIGER goes well for jockey Piere Strydom and could make all the running.

(5) COMING IN HOT was an easy winner last time out but is inconsistent.

(3) SMITH AND WESSON drops in class and could be a threat.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) PARISIAN WALKWAY tried his luck without success in a better race last time out. He could bounce back to score.

(3) DECEPTION PASS is in-form and could complete a hat-trick.

(2) CHAMPION WARRIOR reminded followers what he is capable of with a good last win.

(5) BLOOMINGTON did put in a good performance last time out.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Silvano filly (6) ONE RELIGION was a very easy winner last time out. She picked up a five-point penalty but that may not anchor her.

(2) I AM REGAL is in good form and should fight it out.

(1) SAY IT WITH ROSES is unreliable but can contest the finish.

(3) ARIEL’S JET is in-form and can get involved in the finish again.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(9) HAVE A PARTY is in good form and deserves a win but that can never be guaranteed.

(6) PARTY PUNCH and (4) STORMY SUNDAY are improving and are also capable of winning.

(3) SNEAK PREVIEW can bounce back from last start and be a threat.