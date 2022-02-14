Woman ditches man after finding out he has only $16k in savings account

In a rather blatant display of gold-digging, a Malaysian woman allegedly broke up with her boyfriend after finding out how much was in his savings account.

According to a Feb 9 Facebook post by Asia MCN, which included screenshots from a WhatsApp exchange between the woman and the man, the woman said she felt “very insecure” that he had only RM50,000 (S$16,000) in his savings.

"You are already 27 years old, but only saved 50k, cannot leh," read the WhatsApp message.

"My friends eat Hai Di Lao every day but you only bring me there once a month," she lamented.

The woman was also dissatisfied about the boyfriend's monthly income of RM4,000 to RM5,000.

"What do you take me for?" she questioned.

The WhatsApp conversation revealed that the woman had been thinking about breaking things off for a while, but was concerned her relatives would ask about her relationship status over Chinese New Year.

She said she was being considerate to the guy by breaking up after CNY.

When asked by the man how much savings is considered enough to her, the woman replied that she does not know, but said RM50,000 can be depleted in a month.

"I don't think you can provide me with the kind of life I want, sorry," she said.

The post has generated over 3,600 comments and has been shared 13,000 times. Many commenters criticised the girlfriend for her words and actions.

As the post was uploaded by a marketing agency, Asia MCN, some netizens were sceptical that the story was authentic.

One even questioned if this was an advertisement for Hai Di Lao restaurants.

To be fair, this does seem a little too… undisguised to be real.