Singapore

Woman finds cigarette butt in her mala xiang guo in Chinatown, told by staff it's 'part of the dried chili'

PHOTO: NEO PEI YI
Dec 29, 2022 08:04 pm

As she was just about done with her meal, a woman found a cigarette butt in her mala xiang guo. 

Sharing her experience in a Facebook post, Neo Pei Yi wrote that she had gone to her favourite hawker stall in Chinatown and ordered a hot and spicy stir fried meat and vegetables dish.

Speaking to Mothership, Neo said she visited the stall at the People's Park Food Centre on Dec 26 around 2pm.

When she reached the bottom of her bowl, she saw the cigarette butt nestled among pieces of dried chilli.

Appalled, Neo approached the staff from the hawker stall to show them her discovery.

One of the female staff allegedly brushed the matter off, saying the cigarette butt was part of the dried chilli.

Neo added that none of the staff tried to make amends or even apologise to her before she left the food centre.

In her post, Neo not only swore never to patronise the stall again, but also tagged the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

An SFA spokesman said the agency is investigating the matter.

