Woman found dead with baby had concerns about raising son

A 33-year-old woman who was found dead with her baby at the foot of the Housing Board block where she lived in December 2023 had expressed fears that she was incapable of taking care of him.

Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Ang Yu Shen, the investigating officer who handled the probe into the deaths of the woman and her child, told the court this on Aug 6 during a coroner’s inquiry.

He said the woman’s next of kin and witnesses noted that she was under a great deal of stress and facing some form of post-partum depression following the birth of her son, who was three weeks old when he died.

He added that about a week before the woman died, she told her mother that she felt incapable of taking care of the boy.

The officer said she had also told her younger sister that she was stressed about taking care of him, and that she wanted to start feeding the baby formula milk.

While her sister told her there was no issue with this, the woman expressed guilt.

ASP Ang said that the police did not suspect any foul play in the deaths, and that the case is believed to be one of suicide-cum-infanticide.

On Aug 6, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda imposed a gag order preventing the publication of anything that can identify the woman and her son, as well as the witnesses in the case.

ASP Ang told the court that at the time of the incident, the woman was living with her husband and their son – their only child – who was born in November 2023. A maid and a confinement nanny were staying with them at the time.

On the morning of Dec 3, 2023, after preparing breakfast, the confinement nanny taught the woman how to change her son’s diaper.

Her husband, who had returned home late the previous night after watching football with his friends, was asleep then.

A masseuse had gone to the home to give the woman a massage and left, while the maid had left the house to go to church.

The woman told the confinement nanny to buy groceries and milk powder from a nearby supermarket.

While the nanny knew there was still milk powder at home, she thought the woman wanted more in case she could not pump enough breast milk.

On her way back to the flat, she saw police officers below the block but did not think much of it.

Outside the unit, she saw a digital lock on the gate and rang the doorbell until the husband woke up.

Surprised to see the padlock that the couple had never used before, the husband found a card in the house that had a six-digit number, which he used to unlock it.

The nanny told him that she had seen many police cars downstairs, and the man went to check as he could not find his wife or child at home.

Police officers at the block told the man that his wife and son had died.

Neighbours who were interviewed said they did not observe any sign of a dispute.

ASP Ang said that after the boy was born, the woman had told her husband that she felt stressed and overwhelmed taking care of the child.

She had been concerned about the baby’s jaundice and had been facing difficulties with pumping breast milk.

She had told her husband that she was having dark thoughts and alluded to suicide.

As the man thought his wife was displaying some degree of self-awareness, he did not think the situation was serious enough to warrant seeking help, said ASP Ang.

While undergoing a massage session, the woman broke down and told the masseuse that she had suffered a miscarriage five years ago.

The confinement nanny also saw the woman crying multiple times, and she told the nanny she was afraid she would not be able to take good care of her son.

In a handwritten note found in the home addressed to her son, the mother wrote that she loved him and that he was not a mistake.

She also addressed her husband, saying that she loved him, and that she and her son would be with the Lord.

The matter was adjourned, with State Coroner Nakhoda scheduled to give his findings at a later date.