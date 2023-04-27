Woman hangs underwear along corridor: 'Every morning, neighbours have to see her lingerie'

What if there is an emergency?

A woman has been hanging her clothes, including underwear, in the common spaces of her HDB block at Champions Way in Woodlands, much to the dismay of her neighbours.

According to Stomper Anonymous, the clutter has made life especially difficult for one neighbour who is disabled and in a wheelchair.

"The (woman) has been putting her lingerie in the corridor which makes it hard for the wheelchair to go through," said the Stomper, whose mother lives on the same floor as the disabled neighbour.

"The (woman) is very mean towards the neighbours, and so are her children when they come and visit her. They told their mother not to take the clothes in and (instead) hang them outside. Every morning, the neighbours have to see her lingerie.

"It’s a fire hazard. We told her many times that kids would even fall while running in a hurry down the stairs."

Photos shared by the Stomper also showed mattresses left outside near the stairwell.

The Stomper said the woman lives in the one-room rental flat with her husband and a maid, but was reluctant to reveal the block number as "the family is very fierce".

"They keep scolding my mother and her disabled neighbour. Her children threatened my mum," said the Stomper.

"We made a police report, but the police told to us go for mediation and didn’t ask them to remove anything. That was about eight months ago."

The Stomper said the police have been called three times and shared a photo of three police case cards.

"My mum's door hinges were broken. The vase and shoes she put outside got lost. Now she keeps everything inside. My mother will die in her home with them mentally abusing her like this."

The Stomper claimed to have also written to the town council.

In response to a Stomp query, the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said: "Based on our records, this is the first time we have received this feedback.

"We have advised the resident on hanging laundry using the provided amenities within the residential unit."

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.