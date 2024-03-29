Woodlands resident fed up with neighbour's stinky corridor clutter: 'Come smell it yourself'

A resident has raised a stink over his neighbour's smelly and unsightly clutter along the corridor of Block 886A Woodlands Drive 50.

The Stomper said the issue has been going on since the start of the year and persisted even after repeated feedback to the town council.

Photos he shared show numerous potted plants, various furniture and a bicycle on the 13th-floor corridor.

He has also seen mosquito larvae on the plants.

The Stomper said: "I have been sending feedback about my neighbour, who has been watering his plants with some stinking water. It's very smelly and look how messy it is.

"It was even worse when we first moved in, with items piled up all the way to the central rubbish chute. I wrote to the town council and they got him to keep it clean.

"But now, he has started watering his plants using what sorts of concoctions and it literally stinks a lot. You can come now and give it a smell yourself."

He added: "I've been putting up OneService requests since the start of the year. Feedback after feedback and it looks like no action was taken by the town council.

"I think I need to make this viral and only then will there be follow-up. I truly believe the power of social media will push them to take action.

"Hari Raya is coming, how am I gonna welcome my guests?"

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said it was alerted to the matter in early January this year.

"Shortly after, our team cleared the excessive clutter and repainted the area," the spokesman added.

"As part of our ongoing education efforts, we also shared Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s guidelines on the use of Housing Board (HDB) common areas.

"Further follow-up efforts include maintaining the area's cleanliness and sharing of proper plant management practices.

"Currently, the highlighted area, especially the staircase landing has been substantially cleared.

"The town council will continue to work with our residents to further tidy up the area and monitor the situation thereafter."