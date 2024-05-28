A woman has mapped out public toilets with bidet in S'pore

A 24-year-old woman created a Google Map showing where to find toilets with bidets in Singapore.

Toilets may serve basic human needs but one woman has managed to forge a community over a shared need to find toilets with bidets in Singapore.

In 2022, the 24-year-old who wants to be known as R, was spurred to create the @toiletswithbidetsg Instagram page after coming across a tweet calling for an app that shows which toilets in Singapore have a water spray.

She decided to choose Instagram as a platform so that she could post photos of the toilets as well.

Impressively, she has since collated over 200 locations where users can find toilets with bidet and even created a map for easy reference, which has had over 1.3 million views.

The account has been a lifesaver for those who are out and about and need to take care of urgent business with access to a water spray.

Some users have even labelled her a "hero" and thanked her for saving their lives.

When asked why she thinks her page resonates with so many, R told TNP that bidets are "superior" because they keep one’s behind clean and hygienic.

“Tissues don’t do the job and leave me feeling unsatisfactory,” she said.

In her opinion, the best toilet she has visited is at Jewel Changi Airport where there are built-in bidets and the toilet seats are even heated.

“They’re just like the toilets in Japan and are always kept clean,” she added.

R never imagined that her page would grow to where it is now, with more than 17,000 followers.

“I thought it was a niche thing to appreciate bidets in Singapore but surprisingly, many people were rallying behind my idea,” she said.

“I never expected it to hit a five-digit number and I initially thought this Instagram page wouldn’t last more than a year.”

R, who works full-time as an administrator, goes through every contribution herself. She is also the only one posting photos, reels and editing the map.

She shared that she followed a YouTube tutorial to create her map and spends at least an hour a week updating it and compiling and editing photos.

“It is a little time-consuming but I enjoy seeing my map grow with more locations,” she said.

“I started with fewer than 60 locations but it has grown to more than 200 in three years, I think that’s an amazing accomplishment!”

However, she acknowledges the page would not be a success without her followers and contributors.

“The support from the local community has been huge,” she said.

“I get at least one submission a day from someone sending me their bidet find and there are also many who update me when they find a bidet that was on my page but has since been taken down.”

She added that bidets are sometimes removed by building management to prevent theft or because users use the sprays incorrectly, causing the toilets to be wet and dirty.

“We all need to do our part to keep the toilets clean.”

The page is also a hit with tourists from neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Indonesia indicating how important such amenities are.

On March 20, an Indonesian travel page posted an Instagram Reel about @toiletswithbidetsg and has garnered 1.5 million views.

“The best is when tourists send me their bidet finds like in their hotel rooms or cafes they visit,” she said.

“I think it’s very cute!”

R is currently working on publishing a website directory for public toilets and hotel rooms that are equipped with bidets in Singapore.

She hopes it will make navigating easier and also help tourists plan their trips to Singapore easy as well.

She hopes people will continue to submit their bidet finds and also share what they would like to see on the website.