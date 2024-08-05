Man allegedly assaults girlfriend in bus interchange toilet

Both individuals are under investigation for affray and suspected drug-related offences. Police investigations are ongoing.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a female toilet at Joo Koon Bus Interchange on Aug 1.

The incident, which occurred around 2.40 pm at the bus interchange located at 1 Joo Koon Circle, involved a couple who got into a dispute. A witness, 36-year-old engineering manager Liu, recounted that he was passing by when a cleaner rushed out of the toilet, shouting that someone was beaten in the women’s toilet.

Mr Liu, along with two security guards, rushed to the toilet and allegedly witnessed a tattooed man assaulting a woman.

"The woman's nose was bleeding and she sat on the floor while the man punched and kicked her,” said Mr Liu.

“The woman tried to crawl away but the man pulled her back and continued to hit her head. The woman could only shout for help."

When the security guards' attempts to intervene proved unsuccessful, Mr Liu entered the toilet and restrained the man. Other members of the public called the police and ambulance.

Mr Liu added that the man put up a fight and claimed to have gang affiliations, but was eventually subdued.

The police arrived and pulled the man aside for questioning. The woman, 34, was conscious when taken to hospital. The man sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Both individuals are under investigation for affray and suspected drug-related offences. Police investigations are ongoing.