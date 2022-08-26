Woman loses whopping 42kg in under two years by taking long walks, fasting intermittently

When climbing up a flight of stairs proved too much of a struggle, Ms Jasmin Ting knew it was time for a lifestyle change.

At the time, over a year ago, the 35-year-old weighed around 110kg. But after exercising – mostly walking – five times a week, along with intermittent fasting, she now weighs 68kg.

On Tuesday (Aug 23), Ms Ting, an administrative executive, posted a TikTok video documenting her weight loss journey, where she explained in the comments section how she made two key changes to her daily routine.

One was to adhere to a 16:8 intermittent fasting, where she eats during an eight-hour window, and fasts for the other 16 hours in a day.

She doesn't count her calories, she said, but tries to eat "super clean". Her healthy options include stir-fried pasta with olive oil, and boiled or stir-fried vegetables with oyster sauce or garlic.

She does indulge herself on weekends though, when she’ll have “cheat meals”.

The other crucial thing she did was to exercise five times a week. She would go for 6km-10km walks, or follow a high-intensity interval training session on YouTube.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ms Ting said she preferred exercising outdoors. "I love walking while listening to my favourite music. I hate jogging!"

She added that she found gyms intimidating as she's not familiar with the equipment, and the environment also makes her "feel fat”.

Having already lost 42kg, Ms Ting is far from done. Her goal is to reach her ideal weight of 55kg.

Support and affirmation from strangers and friends have given her a lift.

"These words keep me moving. I am also proud I have friends coming to me saying they lost weight or started exercising because of me."