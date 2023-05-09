Woman pays $3k for gate with digital lock, workmen show up with it only to take it back

A customer claimed My Digital Lock failed to deliver the gate she ordered and the company refused to give her a full refund.

Stomper Lisa said she ordered the gate with a digital lock at the Jurong Point outlet on March 26.

She recounted: "While I was apprehensive about placing such a large amount of $3,298, which constituted the full payment in advance, the salesperson Charles reassured me of the size and reliability of his company. He drew up a sales agreement where delivery and installation were scheduled for April 18.

"Within a week of the order, a workman showed up in order to measure out my existing gate frame prior to pre-fabrication.

"At about 10pm on April 17, Charles got in touch with me via WhatsApp to inform me that there was a problem with the glass panels of the gate and that they were defective. As a result, he advised that they would install the metal gate frame and the smart locks on April 18 as agreed with the glass panels to be fitted after three to five days.

"When two workmen showed up with a gate, they looked at my unit and stated that the gate was incorrectly fabricated.

"Having said that, they took the gate that they had brought with them and left.

@lisaa9694 Buy at your own Risk. Here is a company that does not deliver, blames the customer for their mistakes and refuses to refund they even claim that they have provided the best service and provided the duty of care ♬ original sound a9694 - lisa

"I reached out to Charles seeking an explanation and received nothing satisfactory. Charles not only refused a refund, but they have failed to uphold their part of the agreement.

"He further went on to claim that he believed that he had provided me with 'very good service'."

The Stomper shared screenshots of her WhatsApp messages with Charles.

She also posted several videos about the incident on TikTok.

The Stomper said she has made a police report and filed a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Update

On Monday night (May 8), the company posted a response to this article on its Facebook page.

The post, written by the director, Ronn, said: "For this case, our gate had an installation issue as the original door frame was slanted and the glass broke during transport to the customer's house. Therefore, we had to bring it back to the factory to edit and change the glass.

"However, the customer insisted we compete the job by that day, or she wanted a full refund. She took the video and detained our installers.

"Everyone makes mistakes, and to carry a gate to install is not an easy task; for every gate, we need to wield, polish, spray and carry to the customer's place to install.

"We have informed that we cannot do a full refund because the gate has already been produced...We face door and gate problems every day, but we work with customers to complete them.

"She rejected our offer, refused to reply to Roger and I, and insisted we go to small claims court. So we will let the judge decide."