Woman steals 'plant parts' from outside Ang Mo Kio flat at 4.30am

A woman was caught on video taking plant items from outside an Ang Mo Kio resident's home in the wee hours of Friday morning (Mar 31).

Stomper JY shared footage showing the woman outside her home at about 4.30am.

"I would like to share how this despicable thief spent about 13 minutes stealing the fleshy parts of succulent plants, a succulent plant in a pot, and miniature figurines from my home," she said.

"My mum is devastated to see her plants destroyed by this thief. She spent so much time and effort caring for her plants.

"To all plant lovers, beware. It is a shame we can't put nice things outside for all to enjoy."

When asked if she had made a police report, JY said no.

"I decided to give the thief another chance," she added.

"But I've put up a notice outside my home in case the thief decides to visit us again. Hopefully, it will deter her from making the same mistake."