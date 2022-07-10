Woman in test of strength with MPV, pulls out number plate

This is taking road rage to a whole new level.

A woman pushes against a large black MPV as it inches forward. She then tugs out its number plate and flings it at the windshield.

A man comes out of a red car and runs towards her.

He makes a rude gesture and they both run back to the red car as the MPV’s door opens.

A man from the MPV picks up the number plate from the side of the road.

The incident is said to have caused chaos at the Second Link on Saturday (July 9).

Videos, including one that seemed to be from the dashcam of the MPV, were circulating online.

Malaysian police are investigating.

In a statement on Facebook, the Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief said the case had been classified as one of mischief, and they were trying to locate the suspects, apparently the man and woman from the red car, a Singapore-registered Kia Cerato.

According to the statement, the MPV, a Toyota Alphard, was switching to the right lane when it grazed the Kia that was coming from the right.

The Toyota was on its way back to Singapore from Forest City, the police said.

No one is reported to have been injured in the incident.