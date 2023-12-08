Woman turns into tiger mum when her son flips the bird at her

TikTok user nuradamiqah showing how her eyes widened when her son flipped the bird at her.

TikTok user nuradamiqah recently turned into a tiger mum when her kindergarten-going son Adam flipped the bird at her.

On Nov 2, she posted a video in which she recalled the day she fetched Adam from school. According to Ms Atiqah, she beckoned to the boy when it was time to leave.

To her shock, Adam flipped her the bird. Her eyes widened as she glared at her son through the glass pane separating them.

Adam, unaware that his mum was stewing because of his action, requested for three sausages when they got home. Ms Atiqah relented with a smile, still keeping her cool.

However, when they were some distance away from the school, she squatted so her eyes would be level with his and asked: "What finger did you show me just now?"

The boy claimed he wanted to show her the Spider-man web-shooting fingers but decided to flash her his middle finger instead as his friend had told him that he could do so to express his anger.

That was when the tiger mum in Ms Atiqah reared its head.

She told Adam that she would give him four sausages instead, the fourth being his middle finger. She carried on to say he could even get five sausages, the fifth taken from inside his pants.

The boy registered the threat and apologised, holding back his tears. He said he was sorry and that he still wanted his "peepee". Adam also insisted he wanted only three hotdogs.

Ms Atiqah ended her video by proclaiming that she had not seen that middle finger since.