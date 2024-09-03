Woman in West Coast accused of biting another woman

Jessinta Tan Suat Lin is now accused of two counts each of harassment and performing a rash act to endanger another person’s safety.

A former journalist, who worked with news platforms including Today, was hauled to a district court on Sept 2 after she allegedly sent her husband threatening text messages and physically attacked another woman in separate incidents.

Jessinta Tan Suat Lin, 49, is accused of two counts each of harassment and performing a rash act to endanger another person’s safety.

Tan, who was also handed an assault charge, is said to have committed the offences at the Westmont, a freehold landed development in West Coast Road.

She was at an open space in front of one of the units there at around 10pm on Feb 16, 2024, when she allegedly bit another woman’s left forearm and used an aluminium stick to strike the latter’s head.

Tan is also accused of throwing about six eggs and an incense bin towards the woman.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but Tan was in another unit at the Westmont on April 28 when she allegedly sent her husband text messages which caused him alarm.

She is said to have abused him with vulgar language in the message before stating: “I’ll jump bail next month.”

A bail review on her case will be held on Sept 11.

If convicted of assault, she can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

For each count of performing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.