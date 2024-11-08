Woodlands Checkpoint cargo zones to undergo upgrading

No other zones at the checkpoint will be affected by the closures.

The cargo zones at Woodlands Checkpoint will be temporarily closed on some days in November 2024 and January 2025 for maintenance and upgrading works.

In response to a query from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Nov 7 that no other zones at the checkpoint will be affected by the closures.

The departure cargo zone for drivers departing via Woodlands Checkpoint will be closed on Nov 9 from 10am to 11.59pm. It will also be closed for the entire day on Nov 10 and 17, with the closure beginning at midnight the previous day until 11.59pm.

The arrival cargo zone for drivers arriving via Woodlands Checkpoint will be closed on Jan 11 from 10am to 11.59pm. It will also be closed for the entire day on Jan 12 and 19, with the closure beginning at midnight the previous day until 11.59pm.

ICA had earlier engaged lorry associations and gave out pamphlets to the lorry drivers plying the land checkpoints to inform them on these closures.

Lorry drivers are advised to arrive/depart via Tuas Checkpoint on the affected time periods, and are reminded to maintain lane discipline to prevent disruption to the flow of traffic

ICA has also informed its Malaysian counterparts at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ to divert lorries to the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex CIQ at the Second Link during the periods affecting Woodlands Checkpoint’s arrival cargo zones.

“Lorries seeking immigration clearance at Tuas Checkpoint during the affected time periods can expect heavier than usual traffic and should cater additional time for immigration clearance,” said the spokesperson, adding that ICA will deploy additional resources to manage the anticipated increase in cargo volume at Tuas Checkpoint.