Worker dies after getting caught in machine at Bedok factory

A worker died on March 16 after he was caught in between parts of a food production machine in a food manufacturing factory in Bedok.

The 23-year-old Chinese national was then released when a co-worker stopped the machine, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The incident happened around 8.30am and the food processing worker was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier, Koyang Food Manufacturer, to stop all works involving the affected food production machine. The firm is also the man’s employer.

“As a general safety measure, all machines must be properly guarded with clear warning signs, and be operated by trained employees,” added MOM.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at 3017 Bedok North Street 5 at about 8.25am. The address is for Gourmet East Kitchen, which is in a six-storey industrial complex belonging to JTC Corporation.

When contacted, the police said they received a call for help from the hospital at 3.35pm.

A 23-year-old man who was allegedly found conscious in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 5 was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died, the police added.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is at least the second workplace death in less than two weeks.

On March 9, a truck driver – who is a Chinese national – died after being involved in an accident involving two trucks at a worksite near the Singapore Zoo in Mandai.