Worker perched atop Tampines air-con compressor on rainy day

A Tampines resident raised concerns after seeing a worker perched on an air-con compressor on Sunday (Jan 2).

Stomper Jusanawia shared photos of the worker sitting outside a window on the ninth floor of Block 497D Tampines Street 45 at around 11.22am.

The Stomper said: "I saw a man, believed to be a worker, repairing the air-con compressor on the ninth floor without any safety harness when it was raining.

"As a house owner, please ensure the safety of the workers. Life matters."

Stomp has contacted the relevant authorities for more info.