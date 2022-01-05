Worker perched atop Tampines air-con compressor on rainy day
A Tampines resident raised concerns after seeing a worker perched on an air-con compressor on Sunday (Jan 2).
Stomper Jusanawia shared photos of the worker sitting outside a window on the ninth floor of Block 497D Tampines Street 45 at around 11.22am.
The Stomper said: "I saw a man, believed to be a worker, repairing the air-con compressor on the ninth floor without any safety harness when it was raining.
"As a house owner, please ensure the safety of the workers. Life matters."
Stomp has contacted the relevant authorities for more info.
