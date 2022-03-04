World’s highest gastro lounge 1-Altitude closing its doors after 12 years

The world’s highest al fresco bar 1-Altitude will officially shut its doors on March 31, 2022.

Yet another F&B nightspot has fallen victim to the consequences and realities of Covid-19.

And this time, it’s an institution that many of us will sorely miss.

According to a Facebook post on March 3, bar-lounge restaurant 1-Altitude is shutting shop after 12 years.

It will close its doors for the last time on March 31, 2022.

The venue, situated at the top of One Raffles Place, sits 282m above sea level and provides patrons with unobstructed 360-degree views of the city.

In its heyday, the world’s highest gastro lounge played host to internationally renowned DJs and a vibrant A-list nightlife and live music scene.

Another door opens

It is not completely the end of the story for 1-Altitude’s parent company, 1-Group, however.

In the post, 1-Group says it plans to embark on a “new and exciting chapter, introducing a brand new concept at 1-Arden, located at the new and iconic CapitaSpring tower”.

No further information was provided on what the new joint would offer.

1-Group also manages Bee's Knees, Botanico, Monti, Stellar, FLNT, and Zorba the Greek Taverna.