WP leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim retain posts

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairwoman Sylvia Lim speaking to the media after the party’s biennial conference on June 30.

Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairwoman Sylvia Lim were returned to their posts at the party’s biennial conference on June 30, paving the way for them to lead the opposition party into the next general election (GE).

The party’s cadres also re-elected the other WP MPs into the central executive committee (CEC), along with former party chief Low Thia Khiang, 68, in an internal election marked by continuity.

The MPs are Aljunied GRC MPs Faisal Manap, 49, and Gerald Giam, 47; Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru, 41, Louis Chua, 37, and Jamus Lim, 48; and Hougang MP Dennis Tan, 54.

Party sources told The Straits Times that Ms Lim, 59, was again challenged by long-time WP member Tan Bin Seng, but prevailed with about two-thirds of the vote to retain the post of party chair, which she has held since 2003.

Mr Singh, 48, was returned unopposed.

There was a new addition to the CEC – former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian, 46, who had stepped down from the party’s top decision-making body in 2020. The CEC line-up remains unchanged, apart from Ms Lee returning.

She was MP for Punggol East from 2013 to 2015, before ceding the single seat to PAP MP Charles Chong in the 2015 GE. Punggol East became part of the newly formed Sengkang GRC in 2020, and Ms Lee is currently a town councillor on the WP-run Sengkang Town Council.

Rounding out the 14-member line-up are former GE candidates Nathaniel Koh, 41, and Kenneth Foo, 47; as well as Mr Tan Kong Soon, 47, and Mr Ang Boon Yaw, 42, a lawyer who started volunteering with the party in 2012.

About 80 cadres cast their votes at the closed-door conference held at the Huone meeting and event venue in Clarke Quay on June 30.

Speaking to reporters after the conference, Mr Singh said it was a “fantastic result”. “We are looking forward to working with this CEC for the next two years,” he added.

In a statement, WP said it will announce the CEC appointments in due course. “The new CEC has taken office, with a mix of members of different ages and backgrounds; and has started work with immediate effect.”

In the past six months, WP has stepped up its outreach efforts, going to its usual stomping grounds to sell its Hammer newsletter and also making more house visits in areas it has contested in the past.

The upcoming GE, due by November 2025, will be Mr Singh’s second at the helm.

In his first election outing as WP chief in 2020, the party achieved a watershed victory in Sengkang GRC, only the second such multi-member constituency to be won by an opposition party. The WP had first achieved the feat in 2011, when it pulled off a shock defeat of the People’s Action Party in Aljunied GRC.

After the 2020 election, Mr Singh was made Leader of the Opposition.