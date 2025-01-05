Football legend Quah Kim Song a bundle of nerves on wedding day

Ms Sylvia Lim posted a black and white picture of her and Quah Kim Song walking hand in hand down a corridor at the St Mary of the Angels church.

Nicknamed Quicksilver Quah for his skill and speed, striker Quah Kim Song plundered plenty of goals for the Lions during his career, including a match-winning brace in the 1977 Malaysia Cup final as Singapore beat Penang 3-2 in front of thousands of fans at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka Stadium.

But in front of 40 family members at the Church of St Mary of the Angels on Jan 4, the confident former footballer was a bundle of nerves. For the day marked an even more significant milestone, as he was about to marry Ms Sylvia Lim, the Workers’ Party (WP) chairwoman who is no stranger to delivering fiery speeches in large-scale rallies.

The 72-year-old told The Straits Times: “Even the priest remarked that I looked nervous, and I was.

“But Sylvia was very calm and even led the Responsorial Psalm effortlessly.”

In the evening, Ms Lim posted on social media a black-and-white photo of the newly-weds walking hand in hand down a corridor, looking elegant in matching tailor-made white outfits.

Her caption read: “For richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.”

By 11pm on Jan 4, the post had garnered more than 4,000 likes, with hundreds of followers congratulating the couple.

Plans for a wedding were announced in October 2024, and Mr Quah later confirmed in an interview that the couple would solemnise their marriage in January.

Ms Lim, 59, shared that there were no football or political guests, and told ST: “We feel it is meaningful to kick-start the new year with this new chapter in our lives.”

The occasion was made more special for Ms Lim as it was held at the Bukit Batok church where she used to be part of its choir.

Mr Quah is also known for being able to carry a tune, and it was reported that they first met at a WP charity concert in January 2013, and that he had charmed Ms Lim with a song before they danced together.

There are differing accounts on whether it was El Condor Pasa, the Simon and Garfunkel hit, or Keith Locke and The Quests’ Don’t Play That Song, as they bonded over a passion for music and sport in their 12 years of dating.

But what truly attracted Ms Lim to Mr Quah was his “down-to-earth manner” and “his ability to see the wood for the trees”.

“He gives me good advice about how not to sweat the small stuff. This comes from his life experience,” Ms Lim, who has been WP chairwoman since 2003 and is an MP for Aljunied GRC, told ST.

In return, the football legend likes how Ms Lim “does not shy away from difficult situations”.

He said: “She will speak her mind publicly and is prepared to stand up for what she believes in.”

Mr Quah, whose first wife, Ms Shirley Wang, died of cancer in 2007, had earlier opened up to ST and said that one should not journey through life alone, even in old age.

His son Leon, daughter Leonora and five grandchildren have been supportive of their relationship.

He said then: “Loneliness can be very frightening. It’s precious to have someone to share your life with in your older years.”

While the couple have yet to confirm their honeymoon plans as the upcoming general election has to be held no later than November 2025, Mr Quah has a new goal to aim for.

He said: “I will continue to support her in whatever she does and hope we will live happily to a ripe old age together.”