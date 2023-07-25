 WP MP Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
WP MP Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition

Mr Faisal Manap was warded on Monday night for a cardiac condition.PHOTO: GOV.SG
Jul 25, 2023 01:12 pm

Aljunied GRC MP and Workers’ Party vice-chairman Faisal Manap was hospitalised on Monday night for a cardiac condition.

WP said on Tuesday that Mr Faisal is conscious and in a stable condition. He is being monitored and cared for in the intensive care unit.

“His family appreciate the public’s concern, and they have requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation,” added WP.

In his absence from work, WP’s Aljunied GRC MPs - Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Pritam Singh - and other party members will cover his constituency duties.

Mr Faisal’s absence comes after fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera’s resignation on July 19 for lying about an affair he had with former WP Youth Wing president Nicole Seah.

