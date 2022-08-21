X-Scap8 indoor activity park, Cinnamoroll-themed cafe, comics creation workshop

Adults and kids who are at least 1.2m tall can test their physical and mental strength at X-Scap8.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: X-Scap8 indoor activity park

A new high-element course has opened at Orchard Central. Infinity and Beyond is one of five zones at the new X-Scap8 (read: Escapade) activity park.

Here, adults and kids who are at least 1.2m tall can test their physical and mental strength at three levels of height-based activities. They can climb, balance, "cycle" and even "skate" at up to 10m high. It cost $35 a person for an hour of playtime, which includes a safety briefing.

X-Scap8 is run by The Seriously Fun Group, which also owns The Polliwogs indoor playgrounds.

The other zones include the X-Warrior Challenge, an obstacle course with ladders, jump pads and a mini zip line. This activity is free with a minimum $30 spend a person at X-Scap8's eatery. Kids must be at least 1.2m tall to enter and those below 10 years old have to be accompanied by an adult.

There is also an arcade area (games from $1 each) and a golf simulator ($60 for an hour-long session for up to four people).

Those who are at least 18 years old can let off some steam by breaking items at a smash lab ($35 a person for a 45-minute session).

Find out more at X-Scap8's website.

Eat: Cinnamoroll-themed food and drinks

Celebrate 20 years of Cinnamoroll, the chubby white dog with long ears, at Kumoya in Orchard Central. PHOTO: KUMOYA

Guess who came up tops in the 2022 Sanrio Character Ranking, as voted by fans around the world? It is Cinnamoroll, the chubby white dog with long ears.

Come celebrate his win - and 20th anniversary this year - at Kumoya in Orchard Central. The cafe, known for its pop-up themes, is cheerfully decked out in all things Cinnamoroll.

Choose from a limited-time menu, which includes mains like the Flying Clouds Cinnamoroll Cheese Burger ($25.90), with a choice of teriyaki beef, chicken katsu or plant-based patty.

Another Instagrammable dish is the Fluffy Dreamland Japanese Seafood Curry Rice ($28.90) that comes with a delicious semi-runny omelette.

End your meal with desserts such as On-Cloud-9 Cinnamoroll Caramel Waffle ($25.90) served with vanilla and butterfly pea-flower ice cream.

Find out more and make your reservation at Kumoya's Facebook page.

Learn: How to write and draw comics

Author and English enrichment teacher Benedict Boo will teach children storytelling skills in this workshop. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC EDUCATION

If your kids love reading the popular World Of Science comic books, here is their chance to come up with their own comics and to even get them printed.

Author and English enrichment teacher Benedict Boo will teach children, aged nine to 12, storytelling skills in a comics creation workshop on Sept 6.

Illustrator Alan Bay will also guide them on how to turn a script into a comic page and draw memorable human characters.

The drop-off programme, from 9am to 5pm, costs $150 per child.

Held at World Scientific Publishing's building in Jurong East, it will culminate in a tour of its printing centre, where participants can see their works printed and made into mini books.

They will also receive an autographed hard-cover copy of World Of Science: Adventures With Germs And Your Health by Boo and Bay.

Find out more and register at Comics Creation Workshop's page.