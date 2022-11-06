Free family events at Singapore Writers Festival, Waterfront Carnival, stage show combining drama with rhythmic gymnastics

Kids from age 10 can learn to kayak at the Waterfront Carnival organised by PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Join: Waterfront Carnival’s sports activities

Experience the thrill of shooting an air pistol under the guidance of national modern pentathlon athlete Kok Kiat Xuan or take an archery lesson with South-East Asian Games medallist Israel Tan.

Do not miss the chance to try water sports such as kayaking and dragon boating too.

Your family will have lots of fun on land and in the water at the Waterfront Carnival on Nov 13 from 10am to 3pm.

Experience the thrill of shooting an air pistol at the Waterfront Carnival organised by PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay. PHOTO: PENTACTICS

Organised by and held at PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay, this carnival also offers activities such as inflatable obstacle courses and electronic animal rides.

Admission is at $10 a person and includes a goodie bag. Find out more at go.gov.sg/pwoc

Bond: Singapore Writers Festival’s family offerings

Author Vivian Teo and her daughter Emma Lim, 12, (right) will take part in a fun banter session My Parents Would Be Cooler If… She also has a 10-year-old child, Elise. PHOTO: ST FILE

“My parents would be cooler if…” How do you think your kids would complete the sentence?

Join authors Vivian Teo (My BFF Is An Alien series), Far’ain Jaafar (Uncle Daniel’s Favourite Colour) and Pippa Chorley (Eye Spy Singapore) as well as their children in a conversation about this topic on Nov 13, as part of the 25th Singapore Writers Festival, which started last Friday and runs till Nov 20.

In a storytelling and sensory play session Come For Dinner, Stay For Supper – also on Nov 13 – kids can explore themes of friendship and diversity, and take home a set of playdough and kinetic sand to continue the fun. This is helmed by the alumni of inclusive pre-school Kindle Garden and co-presented by non-profit arts movement Superhero Me.

And if your little ones are fans of Andy Griffiths’ Treehouse series, they can learn how to be “adventure architects” from the best-selling Australian author, who will give a talk on Nov 20.

On top of these free family-friendly offerings, this year’s Singapore Writers Festival features more than 200 ticketed and free events for book lovers of all ages. Go to str.sg/wjPa for programme details.

Watch: Hey, Step Into The Light Please?

Young talent from sport and art school Bianka Panova Academy will perform in a stage drama, Hey, Step Into The Light Please?. PHOTO: BIANKA PANOVA ACADEMY

Catch an inspiring stage drama with the elegant movements of rhythmic gymnastics in Hey, Step Into The Light Please?.

It is performed by young talents from sport and art school Bianka Panova Academy in celebration of its seventh anniversary.

The story follows 12-year-old Amelia who is gifted in playing the piano, but she realises that standing out from her friends has its price. Then there is her sister Isadora, 11, who is content with being seemingly average and does not want to be pressured into impressing others.

How can they meet the varied expectations of their parents, peers and critics and truly find joy in life?

Recommended for families with children from seven years old, the performance is on Nov 17 at 7.30pm at the Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building.

Tickets start at $62.40 and are available at str.sg/wjXr