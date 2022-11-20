For kids: Free Avatar-themed shows, Mega Carnival at Downtown East

Visit the home of the Na’vi from Avatar at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 Departure Hall.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Avatar-themed free shows

Visit the home of the Na’vi from Avatar at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) Departure Hall.

The 7m-tall life-size replica of the Marui Pod is a spectacular sight, even if your kids are not familiar with the epic science-fiction film directed by James Cameron.

The installation might just pique their interest to watch the 2009 blockbuster and its upcoming sequel film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, opening in cinemas on Dec 15.

Till Jan 1 at T3, there are light and sound shows that bring the Marui Pod to life every evening.

This is also where your family can catch complimentary performances by an 80-piece orchestra and choir on Nov 26 and Dec 10, 17 and 23. The shows are at 7.30 and 8.30pm.

Enjoy tunes from the blockbuster and a medley of Christmas songs, complete with “snowfall”.

Find out more at https://str.sg/w9mR

Play: Mega Carnival at Downtown East

Put on a virtual reality headset and go on a skiing adventure at the Mega Carnival at Downtown East. ST PHOTO: ELISA CHIA

At most funfairs, you pay for each game and ride as you play. Mega Carnival offers you unlimited access to every activity station for one ticket price.

It is running at Downtown East in Pasir Ris, till Feb 5.

Its air-conditioned area’s inflatable playground as well as dinosaur-themed rides and displays would appeal to families with pre-schoolers.

At the open-air sheltered zones, older kids and teens can put on virtual reality headsets and go on skiing and shooting adventures. They can also look forward to classic arcade favourites such as racing, dancing and air hockey.

During the school holidays, a 150-minute play session costs $32 a person. From January, weekday play sessions (excluding public holidays and eve of public holidays) are 210 minutes and cost $28 a person.

Book your tickets at https://str.sg/w9mD

Read: Picture book Stars On Orchard Road

Picture book Stars On Orchard Road (Christmas In Singapore) is by author Valerie Pereira and illustrator Nisha Krishna. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Valerie Pereira was looking for picture books to introduce her toddler girl to Christmas two years ago.

Yuletide celebrations depicted in books and popular culture often feature snowy landscapes and winterwear.

“They are not very relatable to our experiences here,” she says. “But that doesn’t mean celebrating Christmas in Singapore is not as special.”

The 32-year-old decided to write Stars On Orchard Road (Christmas In Singapore), which captures her family’s traditions. These include listening to festive songs, baking gingerbread cookies and walking down Orchard Road during the holiday season.

“I see many of my friends continuing this with their children to see the lights, trees and decorations on display,” says Pereira, whose kids are now three and six.

The book also features other festive attractions such as Gardens by the Bay’s annual display of poinsettia blooms.

She hopes the story and illustrations by Nisha Krishnan will spark a sense of familiarity for Singapore readers.

This is Pereira’s second picture book, following Go Shanti Go, which she co-wrote with her sister Shobi in 2020. The story is based on the life journey of Shanti, their youngest sister and national sprinter’s historic gold medal win at the 28th South-east Asian Games in 2015.

Valerie Pereira, herself a former national sprinter, now works in a school’s corporate communications department. Her next book, Dragons In Chinatown, is about Chinese New Year.

Pereira’s books are part of a children’s series by Epigram Books, about multicultural celebrations in Singapore. Get them for $14.90 each at the publisher’s e-store (epigrambookshop.sg) and major bookstores.