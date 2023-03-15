Yishun resident calls police 3 nights in a row over loud chatter down his block

The stomper said patrons of the coffee shop below his block would deliberately talk loudly and shout at him to complain to the authorities.

Living above an HDB coffee shop can be convenient when you're hungry, but it can also have its drawbacks.

Especially if your block is only four storeys high. So even if you live on the top floor, you still may not be able to escape the noise.

Block 156 at Yishun Street 11 is one such block.

A resident living there called the police three nights in a row because of people talking loudly downstairs.

"Patrons of the coffee shop deliberately talked loudly and shouted at me to complain to the authorities at 11pm," said Stomper Joshua, who shared a video taken on Saturday (March 11) showing people in the coffee shop as well as at a nearby outdoor table and badminton court.

"If you look carefully, an old man was drinking beer after 10.30pm outside the coffee shop area and apparently, another young group was doing the same thing at the badminton court," said the Stomper.

"This time was the worst as I called police almost every few hours for three days in a row."

Stomp understands that the police is monitoring the situation.