Yishun residents fed up with the birds in the neighbourhood

The residents are tired of the problems caused by the birds.

They are tired from having their sleep interrupted by the crowing of the roosters.

They are sick of seeing pigeon droppings and they have had it with the crows pecking at people.

Residents of 120 Yishun Ring Road are fed up with the birds in their neighbourhood.

Mr Cai told Shin Min Daily News that he often saw leftovers in the grassy areas. He believes someone is leaving food out for the birds.

The 76-year-old resident added that he had also seen chickens, pigeons and crows peck at jackfruits that fell from the trees.

“I live in an HDB flat, not a kampung," lamented another resident, adding that feeding could have caused the bird population to increase and the cleanliness of the area to deteriorate.

Mr He, 56, said he would be jolted awake in the morning by the crowing of roosters. "I also heard that someone had his head pecked by a crow. Everyone is afraid to walk along the corridor downstairs – they try to avoid it or walk through it quickly."

Yishun Town Council said it was aware of the bird problem and had arranged for cleaners to carry out cleaning work every day and increase the frequency of cleaning in the affected areas.

It will take a multi-prong approach to solve the problem, starting with working with the National Parks Board to adopt a scientific approach in managing invasive birds, including targeted tree pruning, planting appropriate tree species and trapping birds.

"There are regular animal awareness campaigns to remind residents to do their bit by not littering or feeding the pigeons."