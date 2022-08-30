'You could fly to Hong Kong in that time': TikTok users film epic queues at Causeway over weekend

Long queues and epic waiting times at the Causeway don’t usually come as a shock to a Singaporean or Malaysian.

It’s par for the course, and something most of us have come to expect and learn to endure.

But for traveller Mitsueki Ademaro, who encountered a terribly long jam over the weekend at the Malaysian Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, the experience was a true “test of endurance”.

Documenting her experience in a TikTok video that was uploaded on Saturday (Aug 27), Ademaro said she took over five hours to clear customs.

Ademaro said she reached CIQ at about 11.50 am. Clips of the crowd situation showed throngs of people queueing up to get their passports stamped at the immigration counters.

In an update at the third-hour mark, the exasperated Ademaro could be seen sitting on the floor while still queuing.

She and her travel companions were so hungry that they resorted to eating biscuits and snacks "picnic-style" during the wait.

"I could even read a book," she said.

"I can't believe we endured this," she said in the video captions, after finally entering Johor at about 5pm.

In the comments section, some netizens expressed their shock at the long queues, with one remarking that you could fly to Hong Kong over that period of time.

Ademaro isn't the only one who had issues crossing the border last weekend.

TikTok user Qtmin1308 shared a video that shows her standing at the back of the immigration counter hall on Sunday, with hordes of people queueing to get their passports stamped.

"Can't come home," she wrote in Chinese.

The immigration counters weren't the only place that had a human jam.

TikTok user Maxx_kumar on Friday (Aug 26) showed a video of a bus bay packed with travellers.