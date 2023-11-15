Youth out on bail created ruckus on train and challenged man to fight

A teenager, who was out on bail after he cheated a bank and pushed a policeman, created a ruckus on an MRT train and threatened a 66-year-old man to a fight.

The youth also abused the victim with vulgar language and tried to punch the older man, who managed to dodge the blow.

The offender, who turned 20 in October, had earlier pleaded guilty to cheating, using criminal force on a public servant, and being a public nuisance.

He was initially expected to be sentenced on Wednesday, but his case has been adjourned to Nov 27.

He cannot be named as he was 16 years old when he committed the cheating offence in 2020. Those aged below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He started his crime spree that year when a 20-year-old friend, identified in court documents as A2, introduced him to a scheme that promised fast cash to its participants.

These participants would receive cash if they relinquished their bank accounts to others. These accounts would then be used for unlawful purposes, including illegal online gambling.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Alexandria Shamini Joseph said A2 promised to give the youth $200 per month for every bank account he relinquished to him. The youth agreed to take part in the scheme.

On May 17, 2020, he relinquished control of his bank account to A2 by handing him items such as his automated teller machine card and Internet banking log-in details.

A criminal enterprise later used the account for transactions involving some $477,000 in deposits and $473,000 in withdrawals.

Soon after, A2 told the youth that he would give him a further $200 per month if the teenager were to set up an account with another bank and relinquish control of it.

The offender agreed and went to one of the bank’s branches on May 18, 2020, to open an account.

He lied to a bank officer, claiming that the account would be for his personal use. The DPP said the offender later relinquished control of this new bank account to a man identified as Lean Wei Jun, 22.

Court documents did not disclose the outcome of Lean’s case.

To date, investigations revealed that the criminal enterprise linked to the youth involved at least 98 suspects and 170 bank accounts. Investigations into the full scale of the enterprise are still ongoing.

In an unrelated case, the offender went to a Clarke Quay bar to consume alcoholic drinks on June 17, 2022, and got into a dispute with its employees over the bill.

The police were alerted when a scuffle broke out in the wee hours of the next day.

A 29-year-old policeman was among a team of officers who arrived at Clarke Quay that morning. The youth was arrested after he walked towards the officer and used his hands to shove the officer’s shoulders.

He was later released on bail.

The prosecution said he appeared to be intoxicated when he boarded a train at City Hall MRT station at around 11pm on Aug 5, 2022.

He started disturbing the other commuters by speaking loudly to them, but no one responded to him.

He then turned towards the 66-year-old man, who was sitting nearby, and started to talk to him.

The DPP said: “When the victim stood up to alight at Kembangan MRT Station, the accused suddenly challenged the victim to a fight and (hurled vulgarities at him).

“The accused also tried to punch the victim... The victim dodged and pushed the accused away... This caused the accused to fall to the ground and other commuters assisted to pin the accused on the train floor.”

SMRT staff were alerted and they took the offender out of the train at Bedok station. The police were also notified but he fled before officers arrived at the scene.

He was arrested soon after.