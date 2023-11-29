 Outcry after live lizard mailed to Japanese zoo, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Outcry after live lizard mailed to Japanese zoo

Outcry after live lizard mailed to Japanese zoo
The lizard was found to be a very weak and vulnerable state. PHOTO: SHIRAWATSUYOSHI/X
Thian Wen Li
Nov 29, 2023 03:44 pm

A zoo in a Japanese prefecture received a lizard that was barely alive through the mail, causing an outcry from Japanese netizens who railed against irresponsible pet owners.

The mail package was delivered to the office of Rep Japan, which operates iZoo in Kawazu in Shizuoka prefecture, on Nov 13, reported Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

The zoo worker who opened the package, which had a label that listed the contents as "lamp", was shocked to discover a spiny-tailed monitor lizard, also known as a ridge-tailed monitor.

Monitor lizards cannot regulate their body temperatures, as they are poikilotherms.

The 25cm reptile was found "very weak and vulnerable from exposure to cold temperatures during shipment", and had a medical issue with its left eye, the newspaper reported.

The manager of iZoo, Mr Tsuyoshi Shirawa, posted on X: "Never ever do this."

The vehicle with a family of three hit an elephant calf and was then badly damaged after it was trampled by the rest of the herd.
World

Herd of elephants step on car with family inside on highway

Related Stories

Two men free stingray and rare turtle trapped in large fishing net off Lazarus Island

Belgium-bound horse ‘escapes’ during flight, forces plane’s return to New York

Crow attacks 2 children near Marine Terrace Market

 

 

The tweet – which has garnered more than 1,400 reposts and over 630,000 views since it was posted on Nov 13 – has generated backlash against the reptile’s yet-unknown owner.

The incident has been reported to the police, who asked the facility to provide temporary shelter to the lizard, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

iZoo rescues and provides a new home for unwanted reptiles, and exhibits more than 350 species of reptiles and amphibians.

Mr Shirawa urged the public to not abandon their pets and to first contact the zoo’s staff, who will do their best to help the unwanted animals, said the newspaper.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

animalsZOOJapan