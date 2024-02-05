 12 injured after balcony in Chiang Mai resort collapses, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

12 injured after balcony in Chiang Mai resort collapses

12 injured after balcony in Chiang Mai resort collapses
The owner of the resort will face a charge of unlawfully modifying a building.PHOTOS: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Feb 05, 2024 10:35 am

CHIANG MAI – A balcony on the second floor of a resort in Chiang Mai failed to withstand the weight of some 40 guests and collapsed to the ground on Feb 4 morning, injuring 12 of them, officials said.

Hang Dong district chief Chalit Thipkham said the accident happened at 7.30am at the resort in Ban Chang Kham Luang village in Tambon Ban Waen.

The injured were public health volunteers from Tambon Ban Ton Pao Hospital in Chiang Mai’s San Khampaeng district.

Mr Chalit said 45 public health volunteers, all women, from the Tambon hospital were having a retreat at the resort. They were posing for photos on the balcony when it collapsed.

Two of them were severely injured – one suffered a broken right leg and the other had a head injury. Both women were admitted to Klai Mor Hospital.

Ten others suffered minor injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment at the Hang Dong Hospital.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew is beaten 21-16, 6-21, 21-16 by Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen in the Thailand Masters men's singles final.
Team Singapore

Loh Kean Yew loses in Thailand Masters final

Related Stories

Tourists spotted wearing only trunks and slippers at Phuket airport

Thai driver relying on GPS ends up on suspension bridge

Thai special-needs student allegedly stabs classmate for purported teasing

The district chief said the resort building was built lawfully in line with the approved blueprint but the balcony was added later without permission.

The owner of the resort will face a charge of unlawfully modifying a building, he added. – THE NATION THAILAND/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandHOSPITALSWOUNDS AND INJURIES