3 M'sians on the way to S'pore for work die after car lands in drain

Siblings Chu Wan Rou, 31, and Chu Wei Yeah, 28, and their friend Aw Siew Chern, 35, were on the way to work in Singapore when the car they were in landed in a monsoon drain in Johor Bahru.

In the incident that took place after 7am on June 1, the trio were travelling in a black Toyota Alphard when the vehicle plunged into a 3m-deep monsoon drain on the Iskandar Sultan Highway.

According to Malaysia's Fire And Rescue Department, they received an emergency call at about 7.20am, alerting them to a traffic accident at BMW Service Centre facing Tune Hotel in Johor Bahru.

A team of 12 firefighters were deployed and three individuals were found in the car that was in the water-filled drain, said Larkin Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer Haizrul Rahmad.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Chu is reported by Bernama to be driving the car when the accident happened.

Johor Bahru Utara police deputy chief Yusof Othman said: “The woman driver lost control of the Toyota Alphard before it skidded to the left shoulder of the road and plunged into a 3m-deep drain. It had just stopped raining then.

"All victims who died at the scene were believed to have succumbed to internal injuries."