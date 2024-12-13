Man in hospital gown at wake apologises for crash that killed girlfriend

Ms Alssa Lyn Tay died just hours after a surprise reunion with her parents at Genting Highlands.

Wearing a blue hospital gown and sitting in a wheelchair, the boyfriend of a 21-year-old Singaporean woman killed in a motorcycle crash turned up at her wake to apologise to her grieving family.

The young couple, who had been dating for three months, had gone on a motorcycle trip to Malaysia.

Tragically, Ms Alssa Lyn Tay died in the accident on Dec 10, just hours after a surprise reunion with her parents at Genting Highlands.

The accident occurred at about 9.15am along the North-South Expressway near Kulai, Johor.

Ms Tay was riding pillion on her boyfriend's Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 motorcycle when he lost control and collided with road barriers.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while her boyfriend sustained a broken leg and was hospitalised in Kulai before being transferred to a Singapore hospital for further treatment.

Ms Tay had planned the trip to Genting to surprise her mother, who was having a vacation together with Tay’s stepfather.

Mr Xu, 57, told Shin Min Daily News: “She called on Dec 9 after getting her new passport and said she wanted to give her mother a surprise.

“I advised her not to ride a motorcycle there but she insisted seeing her mother.”

The couple arrived in Genting at around 1am on Dec 10 and spent four hours with Ms Tay's parents.

They left for Singapore at 5am because Ms Tay’s boyfriend had a meeting to attend in the morning. Despite her parents' suggestion to stay and return with them by car, Ms Tay chose to leave with her boyfriend.

Mr Xu described his stepdaughter as a cheerful person with many friends. Ms Tay recently graduated with a degree in business studies and was actively seeking employment.

“She was well-loved by everyone. Her friends rushed over when they heard the news,” added Mr Xu.

Family and friends gathered at the wake to pay their respects.

Mr Tay’s boyfriend, who attended the wake in a wheelchair, was visibly remorseful. He declined to give any comment.

“He just said sorry to us,” said Mr Xu and sighed. “But what’s done is done, and nothing can change it.”

Ms Tay will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Dec 14.