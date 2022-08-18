4 boys seen beating up and robbing elderly Asian woman in the US

It was the first time the elderly Asian woman in the US was stepping out in about two years. She had stayed at home to avoid catching Covid-19.

But when she finally went out, she was beaten up and robbed, at the entrance to her apartment complex in San Francisco.

Details of the assault, which took place on July 31, were released by police on Monday (Aug 15).

It was the latest in a long list of attacks against Asians in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic.

And this time the suspects are four youngsters, one of them too young to be even charged, ABC7 News reported.

The boys spoke to the 70-year-old woman outside the building, but she could not understand them, and when she went in, they followed her, San Francisco police chief Bill Scott said.

Security camera footage showed them hitting her and snatching her things.

She fell down and one of them even kicked her in the head before fleeing.

Three of the suspects are teens.

Darryl Moore, 18, will face charges as an adult, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

A 13-year-old will be dealt with in juvenile court.

The case of the youngest, who is just 11, will be a community issue, she said.

The fourth suspect, who is 14, was still on the run.

The charges the three teens face include robbery, elder abuse, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

There was no clear evidence yet to treat it as a hate crime, the report said.

The woman, identified only as Mrs Ren, was taken to hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was resting at home.