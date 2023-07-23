8 rescued after gym ceiling collapses in north-east China school

The accident occurred at around 4pm on July 23 at No 34 Middle School in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province.

HARBIN - Eight people had been pulled out as of 5.30pm on Sunday after the ceiling structure of a school gymnasium collapsed in Qiqihar City, north-east China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Rescue work is still under way, the National Fire and Rescue Administration said on its official WeChat account.

The accident occurred at No 34 Middle School in Longsha district, trapping at least 10 people, Xinhua News reported.

After receiving the emergency call at 2.56pm, the Qiqihar fire rescue command center immediately dispatched a team, including 39 fire trucks, 159 firefighters and four sniffer dogs to the scene.

At 3.10pm, the rescue team arrived and determined the roof of the gymnasium had completely collapsed.

The collapsed gymnasium has a construction area of around 1,200 sq m, with a steel frame and a concrete slab for the roof.

The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment and the cause of the accident is under further investigation. - CHINA DAILY / ASIA NEWS NETWORK