85-year-old found dead by her son in Malaysia was tied up, robbed and sodomised by unemployed man

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR) - An unemployed man who is charged with the murder of an 85-year-old woman after he raped and sodomised her was given the death sentence by the High Court here.

Justice Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the verdict to K. Satiaraj, 30, after finding the defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt at the end of the prosecution’s case.

In his judgment on Friday (Aug 26), Justice Ab Karim said the accused had the intention of causing injury to the deceased and committed the act in a conscious state.

"Based on the testimonies, the accused did not face any difficulties in remembering and recounting the incident. The accused broke into the deceased's house to steal before tying her hands and taping her mouth so that she could not scream.

"The accused also knew his intention of tying her hands. He also pleaded guilty to the offence of raping and sodomising the victim,” said the judge.

Justice Ab Karim said the act of the accused in stealing a gold chain after raping and sodomising the woman clearly showed that he was aware of his actions.

"After leaving the deceased's house, the accused consciously asked for help from his friend (N. Hari Krishnan was the eighth prosecution witness) to pawn the chain because the former did not have an identity card."

Sathiaraj was accused of causing the death of the elderly woman at a house at Jalan Tasik Tambahan 2, Ampang, between 11.40am and 1pm, on Sept 19, 2019.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Previously, the accused was sentenced to 13 years in jail and five strokes of the rotan after pleading guilty to raping and sodomising the elderly woman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammed Heikal Ismail appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Saladin Mohd Yasin represented the accused.

A total of 19 prosecution witnesses and one defence witness as well as the accused himself were called to testify in the trial conducted since Dec 2 last year.

The media had reported earlier that an elderly woman was found dead with her hands tied and head covered with a piece of cloth by her second son when he came home from work.