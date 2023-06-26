Anwar’s wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail did not request ‘wife of the prime minister’ licence plate

Sabah state secretary Safar Untong said the photo of a government vehicle with the licence plate “Isteri YAB Perdana Menteri” (wife of the prime minister) was taken outside a renowned hotel in Kota Kinabalu recently.

KOTA KINABALU – A photo showing a government vehicle with the licence plate “Isteri YAB Perdana Menteri” (wife of the prime minister) is causing a stir on social media.

Sabah state secretary Safar Untong said the number plate on the vehicle was placed based on usual norms conducted by the state during official functions of VIPs.

They include the prime minister, his wife, ministers and assistant ministers, as well as their wives, he said.

“The prime minister’s wife did not request such a plate,” he said in a statement.

Datuk Seri Safar said the photo was taken outside a renowned hotel in Kota Kinabalu recently.

He added that such plates and vehicles were provided based on the visit schedules of the VIPs and that these were not permanent.

Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, was in Kota Kinabalu for a function recently. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK