Arresting M'sia drug lord might solve 70% of Thai trafficking cases

PETALING JAYA – The distribution of several dangerous drugs in Thailand may drop by as much as 70 per cent following the arrest of a Malaysian man high on the wanted list there, Thai authorities said.

The suspect, alleged to be an international drug trafficker was arrested in a hideout in Laos in a joint operation between Thailand and Laos on Dec 29, the Bangkok Post reported. The daily also reported that Thai authorities had put up a 1 million baht ($38,469) reward for his capture.

He was alleged to have played a key role in procuring drugs and coordinating with drug syndicates since 2006 in the Golden Triangle, a mountainous region straddling Thailand, Myanmar and Laos with numerous impenetrable trafficking corridors.

Thailand’s assistant police chief Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon was quoted as saying that the suspect’s arrest could limit the drug trade involving crystal meth, heroin and cocaine by as much as 70 per cent.

Police also seized more than 4.4 tonnes of methamphetamine pills, said Panurat, who is secretary-general of Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The ONCB would be liaising with authorities in Laos to extradite the Malaysian, who is described as a key member of a transnational drug syndicate.

The Malaysian is among 48 drug suspects wanted by Thailand who are believed to be hiding out in the neighbouring country.

The arrest was part of a drug suppression campaign held between October and December 2023.

It was set in motion in line with the Thai government’s “Quick Win” policies with the target of resolving the country’s drug problems within a year.

Earlier this week, Panurat was quoted as saying that a Malaysian has been identified as the main suspect behind a major drug bust in Thailand’s Ratchaburi province in June 2023.

The raid saw the seizure of 998kg of crystal methamphetamine and the arrest of seven suspects.

The Malaysian’s assets, including a plot of land with a building, two condominium units, three yachts, two cars, three motorcycles, firearms, cash and other valuables spread across Bangkok, Trat, Chiang Rai and Chon Buri were also seized.

The total estimated value of the seized assets was reported to be 85 million baht. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK