PSLE results out on Nov 20

The results of the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 20 at 11am.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their respective primary schools.

Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools with their students.

School candidates who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 22.

Students are encouraged to consider schools holistically when choosing a secondary school that will be a good fit for their educational needs, strengths and interests. This includes considering factors such as school culture, distinctive programmes, subject offerings and Co-Curricular Activities.

Schools’ Cut-Off Points (COPs) from last year’s Sec 1 Posting Exercise serve only as a reference and may vary from year to year, depending on the cohort’s PSLE results and school choices.

Students are encouraged to include at least two schools in their six school choices with COPs that are less stringent than their PSLE score. This will help improve their chances of securing a place in one of their preferred schools.

Full Subject-Based Banding (Full SBB), which has been fully implemented in 120 secondary schools from this year’s Sec 1 cohort, will provide students greater customisation and flexibility in their learning.

Students can visit the schools’ open houses and explore their websites to find out more about schools’ offerings.

More information is available at: