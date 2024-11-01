Bangkok’s Michelin-starred cook Jay Fai not retiring yet

Ms Jay Fai’s iconic Bangkok eatery, Raan Jay Fai, has been famous since she became the first Bangkok street food vendor to receive a Michelin star in 2018.

Fans of Michelin-starred Thai street food vendor Jay Fai can heave a sigh of relief – for now. The veteran cook has clarified her recent comments about retirement, saying that she will not be hanging up her apron soon.

“I still have many international commitments, including in France where I need to cook. How can I quit? It’s impossible because I’m still bound by these commitments,” Ms Jay Fai, 81, told Khaosod English news site on Oct 29.

“I’m still strong... I can stand and cook comfortably for about 15 hours a day,” she added.

News broke earlier in the week that she was planning to retire and close her iconic Bangkok eatery, Raan Jay Fai, possibly in 2025.

Her eatery has been famous since she became the first Bangkok street food vendor to receive a Michelin star in 2018.

Foodies from all over the world wait in line for hours to eat her legendary crab meat omelette, which she cooks over blazing coals while wearing her signature ski googles to protect her eyes.

Ms Jay Fai, whose real name is Supinya Junsuta, said the misconception about the eatery’s closure arose when a reporter asked her about her retirement plans.

She said she had “some plans” in mind, which she did not elaborate, but from that answer, “the stories grew”, English-language broadsheet Bangkok Post reported.

“Not yet (retiring). Next year, I’ll still be in business. I won’t quit,” she said.

News of her so-called retirement even caught the attention of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who expressed her wish to visit the eatery.

Ms Jay Fai welcomed the idea, saying that she will be “greatly honoured” to serve Ms Paetongtarn.

Although she has no plans to quit yet, Ms Jay Fai has scaled down her operations.

Her eatery now is open only four days a week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 9am to 7.30pm.