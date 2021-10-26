Australia plans parental consent law for children on social media

SYDNEY: Australia unveiled plans yesterday to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16, with multi-million dollar fines for failing to comply.

Draft legislation to enhance online privacy protections would require companies such as Facebook, anonymous forum Reddit, smartphone dating app Bumble and Facebook-owned messenger WhatsApp to take all reasonable steps to determine users' ages and prioritise children's interests when collecting data.

If made law, the Online Privacy Bill would put Australia among the most stringent countries in terms of age controls for social media, and build on the country's efforts to rein in the power of Big Tech. The government has already introduced mandatory licensing payments for media outlets and plans to toughen laws against online misinformation and defamation.

"We are ensuring (Australians') data and privacy will be protected and handled with care," said Attorney-General Michaelia Cash in a statement. "Our draft legislation means that these companies will be punished heavily if they don't meet that standard."

LEAK

Facebook this month faced the ire of US lawmakers after a former company employee leaked documents that highlighted concerns the company harmed children's mental health in pursuit of profits.

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman said "Facebook's own internal research demonstrates the impact social media platforms can have on body image and the mental health of young people".

Facebook's director of public policy in Australia and New Zealand, Ms Mia Garlick, said the company was reviewing the proposed law and understood "the importance of ensuring Australia's privacy laws evolve at a comparable pace to the rate of innovation and new technology we're experiencing today".