Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over long weekend

With National Day falling on a Friday, motorists planning to travel to Malaysia are reminded that heavy traffic is expected at the land checkpoints over the long weekend.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) expects very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between Aug 8 August and 13.

Other than factoring in additional waiting time, travellers are also reminded to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

Traffic updates at the land checkpoints can be found on One Motoring website, the Expressway Motoring & Advisory System on BKE and AYE, ICA’s Facebook and X accounts and local radio broadcasts.

"During the June School Holidays, a daily average of almost 480,000 travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. During such peak periods, those travelling by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration," shared ICA.