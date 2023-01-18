BBC sex-noise culprit during Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup clash revealed

The culprit behind BBC's embarrassing porn noise blunder during their coverage of Liverpool's FA Cup clash away at Wolves has been revealed.

A YouTuber who boasts the account name Jarvo69 aka BMWJarvo went live and streamed the stunt to thousands of viewers as he explained how they had managed to tape a phone to the back of the BBC's set ready to play the explicit audio as soon as they called it.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, meanwhile, took to Twitter to explain what had been causing the noises, writing: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

As former England international Lineker was interviewing studio guests Paul Ince and Danny Murphy about the upcoming match, explicitly sexual female moans were heard on the set.

"Can you stop making that noise, Danny?" Lineker first joked with his interviewee, making light of the situation, though barely containing his amusement.

With the noises continuing after a pre-game interview with Reds coach Jurgen Klopp, Lineker handed over to another former player, Alan Shearer, in the much more subdued commentary booth.

In a statement, the BBC apologised “if viewers may have been offended" by the noises. "We are investigating to find out what happened," it added.